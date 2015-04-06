Drake Fraternity Houses Vandalized

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Drake University fraternity houses were vandalized over the weekend.

The Drake student newspaper reports that sometime Saturday morning, the words “End rape kill rapists” was spray painted on the side of the Pi Kappa Phi house. An obscenity was also spray painted on the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house.

Earlier this semester, the words “End Greek life” were spray painted on the Kragie Newell Agora in the middle of the Drake University Campus.

Police are investigating the incident.