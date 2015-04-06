Drake Fraternity Houses Vandalized

Posted 5:58 am, April 6, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house at Drake University. (WHO-HD)

Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house at Drake University. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Drake University fraternity houses were vandalized over the weekend.

The Drake student newspaper reports that sometime Saturday morning, the words “End rape kill rapists” was spray painted on the side of the Pi Kappa Phi house. An obscenity was also spray painted on the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house.

Earlier this semester, the words “End Greek life” were spray painted on the Kragie Newell Agora in the middle of the Drake University Campus.

Police are investigating the incident.

4 comments

  • Bill

    Clemson’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity placed on probation for ‘Cripmas’ party
    Washington Post‎ – 2 hours ago
    The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter at Clemson University has been placed on …

  • Bill

    2 Alleged Sexual Assaults Reported at Iowa State University …
    abcnews.go.com › USABC News
    Jan 24, 2015 – SAE at Iowa State has suspended the member named in the alleged assault, the SAE associate executive director of communications Brandon …

Comments are closed.