Drake Fraternity Houses Vandalized

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Drake University fraternity houses were vandalized over the weekend.
The Drake student newspaper reports that sometime Saturday morning, the words “End rape kill rapists” was spray painted on the side of the Pi Kappa Phi house. An obscenity was also spray painted on the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house.
Earlier this semester, the words “End Greek life” were spray painted on the Kragie Newell Agora in the middle of the Drake University Campus.
Police are investigating the incident.
41.599186 -93.656691
4 comments
Karl
Someone isn’t staying on their meds…..
Bill
Clemson’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity placed on probation for ‘Cripmas’ party
Washington Post – 2 hours ago
The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter at Clemson University has been placed on …
Bill
2 Alleged Sexual Assaults Reported at Iowa State University …
abcnews.go.com › USABC News
Jan 24, 2015 – SAE at Iowa State has suspended the member named in the alleged assault, the SAE associate executive director of communications Brandon …
Bill
in fairness to SAE, I will say that no racism was alleged in this incident at ISU
Comments are closed.