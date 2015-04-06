Lawmakers Still at Odds Over Education Funding

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers return to the Statehouse Monday with a major task still undone. One of their top priorities is breaking the gridlock on state spending for Pre-K through 12th grade schools.

Democrats lowered their proposal from 4-percent down to 2.6 –percent, but Republicans rejected the offer. They’re sticking firm to their proposal of a 1.25-percent increase.

Democrat Chaz Allen told our Dan Winters during “Three Minutes in the Chair,” something needs to be done.

“Republicans say you can`t simply spend your way to smarter kids. Do you fundamentally disagree with that,” Winters asked.

“I don`t fundamentally disagree with it. I do know that our schools need help. In Newton, junior high vocational education: gone. Orchestra: gone. Those are the kinds of programs that we need to have done. I think the Republicans said 1.25. We’re saying 4 percent. Fence post has been set. Let`s meet in the middle,” Allen replied.

Time is winding down. School districts must have their budgets certified by April 15th.