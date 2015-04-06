Lawmakers Still at Odds Over Education Funding

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers return to the Statehouse Monday with a major task still undone. One of their top priorities is breaking the gridlock on state spending for Pre-K through 12th grade schools.
Democrats lowered their proposal from 4-percent down to 2.6 –percent, but Republicans rejected the offer. They’re sticking firm to their proposal of a 1.25-percent increase.
Democrat Chaz Allen told our Dan Winters during “Three Minutes in the Chair,” something needs to be done.
“Republicans say you can`t simply spend your way to smarter kids. Do you fundamentally disagree with that,” Winters asked.
“I don`t fundamentally disagree with it. I do know that our schools need help. In Newton, junior high vocational education: gone. Orchestra: gone. Those are the kinds of programs that we need to have done. I think the Republicans said 1.25. We’re saying 4 percent. Fence post has been set. Let`s meet in the middle,” Allen replied.
Time is winding down. School districts must have their budgets certified by April 15th.
brent favre
Throwing good money after bad.
BobDole
I wonder what would happen if schools started cutting football and basketball programs to balance their budgets?
brent favre
That would kill their bottom lines even more as they are one of the few things that brings in cash for the schools. More money is not the answer, better leadership is.
John Smith
Tell us, BRENT, just how much does football and basket ball bring in for the average public school in Iowa. Actual numbers, not just something you made up.
Then, kindly compare it with the costs associated with those programs, including the real estate costs a the various schools.
IOW, just this once, substantiate something you write here.
marcopolish
My kids and their kids have been home schooled, except for the one we raised in Ankeny. Take back education in order to fix the horrible underclass-disability-producing mess it’s become, with Vouchers Vouchers Vouchers!
John Smith
Terry Branstad, the Once and Future Governor of Iowa, and his legacy: State paid ALEC fees for Republican Legislators while public schools crumble. Mental Health institutions closed while local PDs seek officer training to deal with citizens who need Mental Health attention. Fire state project managers BEFORE a major completing a new prison that STILL sets vacant due to poor project management. Etc.
Senate Dems need to stop offering compromises and just pass the State Aid to Public Schools they think is appropriate; it won’t matter to the Republicans either way. Republicans only care about CUTTING funding to public schools so that they can then whine about how they aren’t as good as they should be. OH, and somehow justify the state tax dollars that they spend subsidizing PRIVATE education of all kinds.
marcopolish
$16,000 per student per year to deliver the horrible results we have. It ain’t the legislature and the taxpayers that are the problem. It is rewarding horrible results, paying handsomely for bad results. “What we reward, we get more of.”
John Smith
Once again, you simply are talking out of your butt. Either that, or you’re lying.
Cite the source of those figures, and it had better be correct.
Fed UP
We’ve been giving in to demands for a long time and all of education had declined significantly. Something more is the problem here. And throwing in NCLB and Common Core just makes it worse. Let’s bet back to basic teaching of our kids and admit that more money is NOT the answer to all the problems.
John Smith
How about admitting that LESS money, as proposed by the Governor and legislative Republicans, is NOT the answer, either.
Unless you are in the habit of spending less for food, shelter, clothing, etc., than you did tens years ago.
