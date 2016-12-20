Bald Eagle Rescued from Ice Tests Positive for Lead Poisoning

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League helped save an American Bald Eagle Monday.

The organization posted photos of the rescue to its Facebook page Monday. They were called to the Des Moines River after someone reported an injured bald eagle on the ice.

When they arrived ARL officials put together a net, placed it over the bird, and navigated it to shore where they could recover it.

The eagle was transferred to a wildlife rescue group S.O.A.R., which reports the raptor is suffering from lead poisoning. Test showed high levels of lead in the eagle’s blood.

S.O.A.R. is now caring for the eagle.