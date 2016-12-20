× Hawkeyes, Cyclones Both Pick up Home Wins

Ames – Iowa State started slow but finished with a flurry as the Cyclones beat Mississippi Valley State 88-60. Matt Thomas led the way with 23 points, Naz Mitrou-Long added 19.

ISU is now 8-4 and has 10 days off till Big 12 play starts on Dec 30th.

Iowa City – The Hawkeyes built a 19 point lead in the first half against North Dakota en-route to an 84-73 win. Jordan Bohannon and Peter Jok each scored 18 points. Jok struggled shooting, just 4/15.

Iowa improves to 7-5 and hosts Delaware State on Thursday.