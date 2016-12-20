Iowa Utilities Board to Discuss Bakken Pipeline Progress

DES MOINES, Iowa — A meeting in downtown Des Moines will likely draw protests Tuesday.

The Iowa Utilities Board will discuss the Bakken oil pipeline, which it is facing a lawsuit over. The board is being sued by a handful of Iowa landowners who were forced to sell their land to Dakota Access, the company developing the Bakken pipeline. The board earlier ruled eminent domain could be used to make landowners sell.

The pipeline is on the board’s agenda to discuss Tuesday. Board members are expected to give an update on construction.

Lawyers say if the lawsuit sides with the landowners, crews may have to remove the pipeline.

A judge is expected to rule on the lawsuit soon.