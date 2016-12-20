Obama Signs Bill That Could Prompt Cedar Rapids Flood Protection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Federal flood help for the city of Cedar Rapids may finally be getting closer to becoming a reality.

The floods of 2008 devastated the city, damaging more than 6,000 homes and businesses. Many of the areas damaged then also saw damage during flooding this past summer and are still vulnerable to flooding today because of a lack of flood protection.

Monday, President Obama signed the Water Infrastructure Improvements Act. It requires the Army Corp of Engineers to expedite flood protection work in Cedar Rapids.

The only problem is Congress has yet to provide funding for the improvements.