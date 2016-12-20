WATCH: Notre Dame Player Surprised by Soldier Brother

A win for Notre Dame normally would have been enough to make Matt Farrell happy, but the Fighting Irish guard experienced something much more important than wins and losses Monday night.

Following his team’s 77-62 win over Colgate, Farrell saw a message on the sideboard from his brother, Bo, seemingly from Afghanistan where he was stationed.

Bo was supposed to come home in February, but instead made it home in time for the holidays and to see his brother play.

When matt realized Bo was walking on the court, the two embraced. There was not a dry eye in Purcell pavilion.