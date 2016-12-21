Branstad Leading Public Budget Hearing Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s state budget is taking a turn in the hot seat.

Wednesday afternoon, state lawmakers are inviting the public in to comment on how their tax dollars are divvied up.

It comes as lawmakers struggle to trim the budget significantly. They’re now working to get rid of $100 million worth of funding.

Leaders say a drop in tax revenue is to blame.

Wednesday’s open forum will be held by Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds. It begins at 4:30 p.m. at the State Capitol.