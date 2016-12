BETTENDORF, Iowa — An officer’s shooting of a 19-year-old holding a toy gun is under investigation.

The shooting took place at a Home Depot store in Bettendorf on Monday night.

Police say the victim, Joshua Price, was holding an air gun and showing suicidal tendencies in front of officers, one of whom they say shot Price.

Price remains hospitalized, but is expected to recover.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.