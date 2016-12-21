Iowa Farm Bureau Supportive of New EPA Administrator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President-Elect Donald Trump chose Scott Pruitt , the attorney general for Oklahoma, to be the next EPA Administrator.

The Iowa Farm Bureau supports the decision, calling Pruitt a leading advocate against an activist EPA, specifically noting how he's against the Waters of the U.S. rule.

But Pruitt is also against the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), a rule forcing blends of ethanol into the fuel system.

Iowa is a leader of ethanol, the nearly 43 plants in the state can produce up to 4 billion gallons of the fuel.