No Jail Time for Former State Trooper in Prescription Drug Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Iowa State Patrol trooper won’t serve any prison time for stealing prescription painkillers.

Sgt. Michael Haugen was originally charged with third-degree theft and tampering with records for stealing 150 prescription pills that were being held as evidence. He pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

Tuesday, a judge handed him a two-year suspended sentence and a $600 fine.

In an interview back in July, Haugen told Channel 13 his addiction started after he received treatment for a severe stomach infection.

He says he hopes his situation helps others who are afraid to find help.