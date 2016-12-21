Widow of Slain Officer Thanks Organization That Paid Off Mortgage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The family of a fallen Des Moines officer is getting a big gift ahead of Christmas.

Sgt. Tony Beminio, along with Urbandale officer Justin Martin, was shot and killed while on patrol last month.

Ever since, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation – an organization created after 9/11 dedicated to honoring and supporting families of military members and first responders – has been fundraising to pay off Beminio's family's home.

This morning, officials presented the mortgage documents to Beminio's widow Zoe, who says a "thank you" is not enough.

“The outpour of support in all forms has been simply overwhelming,” she said. “In particular, I wish to acknowledge the members of the Des Moines Police Department who have wrapped their arms around my entire family, and have assured us that my husband will not be forgotten.”

Officer Martin did not own a home, otherwise the organization would have done the same for him.