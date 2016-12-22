Urbandale Father & Son Killed in I-235 Crash, Another Child Injured

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Officials have released the names of a father and child killed in a crash on I-235 Wednesday night in West Des Moines.

Police say 36-year-old Jacob Griffiths of Urbandale and six-year-old Wyatt Griffiths died in the accident. Another female child in the vehicle is listed in critical condition at Blank Children’s Hospital.

The crash happened just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when Griffiths, who was driving eastbound, crashed his truck into a support pillar for the 50th Street overpass.

Witnesses rushed to the damaged truck and broke out the rear windows to get the two kids out of the back seat. Jacob and Wyatt were pronounced dead at the scene. The other child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.