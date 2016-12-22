Baxter School Reveals New Athletic Name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAXTER, Iowa- The Baxter Community School Thursday revealed the school’s new athletic name and colors.

At an all-school assembly the name Baxter Bolts was revealed with a purple color scheme. Some students also modeled sample Baxter Bolts athletic uniforms, along with a football helmet.

The change from CMB Raiders came about after Collins Maxwell, and Baxter schools decided to end the athletic sharing agreement.

“We have a proud history of 29 years as CMB in which we shared athletics with Collins Maxwel,” said Baxter Supt. Todd Martin. “At some point there was just a change in where our journeys were taking us.”

The school kept the new logo and name top-secret, but they did get some central Iowa media personalities to offer congratulations, via video. That included Iowa State Head Football Coach, Matt Campbell.

“Let's make sure that we honor those letters across the wall,” said Rob Luther, High School Principal, who was also the Head Football Coach for CMB. “We will show a lot about who we are as Baxter students and the Baxter community by how we finished being CMB raiders.”

“We’’re currently 2A, and most sports will probably end up down in 1A for most sports,” said Martin. “We’ll be joining the Iowa star conference for all the other athletics.”

The school will also play 8 man football, and will not field a wrestling team, as the school only has 4 wrestlers.