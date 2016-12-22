DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Carlisle High School boys basketball team was seen doing good over at Blank Children's Hospital on Wednesday. In conjunction with the Iowa Hall of Pride Challenge, the team did a service project in which it raised hundreds of dollars worth of toys and also had a $500 financial donation that it gave to the hospital. Coach Seth Poldberg says he's trying to promote servant leadership. "I said that in our locker room last night. We had a good win, but we said there`s more important things in life than basketball, and so I'm trying to turn these guys into, not only better basketball players, but better young men too and so this was kind of a win-win for everybody I think," said Coach Poldberg. Poldberg says the idea of giving to Blank started when his daughter was hospitalized there for ten days last summer.
Carlisle High School Basketball Boys Donate to Blank Children’s Hospital
