Des Moines Police Asking for Help Locating Bank Robbery Suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are still on the lookout for a man who they say robbed a bank on Thursday.

The robbery took place at the Wells Fargo bank on Douglas Avenue around 1 PM. Police say the man passed a note to the teller stating he was armed, although he did not show a weapon.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 200 lbs. He had a mustache and goatee, and was wearing a Miller Lite ball cap, sunglasses, and a black and grey jacket over a white sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

Police also say the man was wearing a layer of makeup in an apparent attempt to lighten his complexion.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223- 1400.