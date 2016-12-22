Des Moines Police Led on Car Chase Thursday Morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have one man in custody after a car chase on the East side of Des Moines on Thursday morning.

Des Moines police received a report of a suspicious person at 700 East 5th St. Officers tried to approach the man, but he ran off.

Police say the man found a car with the keys inside and stole the vehicle. A detective then spotted the car, which prompted the chase.

The car weaved throughout the East side — hitting one squad car during the chase — and police took action to stop the vehicle.

” We executed a pit and it almost took him out of the chase, but he was able to get his car going again, and then it looks like he intentionally rammed one of our police cars. No injuries there, fortunately,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The suspect was able to drive the car a few blocks until he lost control at East 15th and Cleveland. He ran from the car, but was found hiding inside a garbage can.

No one was hurt in the chase.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.