Gas Prices To Continue Rising

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drivers hitting the road this holiday will be paying a bit more for gas.

AAA says national pump prices have climbed 11 cents over the past 21 days, putting the average nationwide price at $2.24 per gallon — the highest prices have been since October.

The average price in Iowa is not far off, at $2.23 per gallon.

Oil availability is expected to tighten after The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)’s announcement of a deal to cut production in January, which will cause prices to continue rising.