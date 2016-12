IOWA CITY — As the Hawkeyes continue preparing for the Outback Bowl, wide receiver Matt VandeBerg continues rehab on his broken foot.

On Wednesday, VandeBerg was officially granted a medical hardship waiver for a 5th year of eligibility.

The Hawkeyes definitely missed his presence this year as he redshirted the season.

VandeBerg only played four games, and still finished the season as Iowa’s 4th leading receiver.