Holidays Lead to Fewer Blood Donations in the Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa – If you’re in the giving spirit this holiday season, blood clinics in the Metro would love to have your support.

LifeServe Blood Center in Des Moines and Urbandale says it gets pretty tight on donation levels this time of year. Between summer break and the holidays, it says it sees its lowest levels of donations.

“High schools aren’t open, colleges, businesses, so a lot of people are off, so they’re not doing their normal donations,” said Danielle West with LifeServe. “Or maybe they think we’re actually not open. But we are open, since the holidays are on Sundays – we’re open every day around that.”

Right now, LifeServe is reporting “critically-low levels” of all blood types. While O Negative, the universal donor type, is always in high-demand, West says all blood types could be used right now. The center is even trying to entice people with free gift-wrapping for their Christmas presents while they donate.

“We try to think of fun things around the holidays to get people to come in, if they’re not normally planning to come in,” West said. “Our media drive on Tuesday with Iowa Wild – we’re giving away a free hat, a free t-shirt, a free ticket to an upcoming Wild game. So, some of those fun incentives to get people in the door.”

LifeServe is open during its normal hours, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., now through Christmas Eve. It will re-open with regular hours on Monday. The same schedule holds true for the New Years holiday next weekend.