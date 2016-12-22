SCI WHO-HD Weather Photo Contest
Calling All Photographers!
Submit your best work for the chance to be featured in SCI’s WHO-HD Weather Studio after their Winter 2017 renovations!
We’re looking for…
- Photos that represent one of the four seasons
- Photos that represent the Midwest’s extreme weather
- High-res photos
- Vertical images preferred
SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS
Send a high-res version of your photo with your name, phone number, city, state and zip code as well as the date and location of the photo to contests@sciowa.org.
Submission deadline is December 31, 2016.
Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and announced by or before January 31.
Winners receive:
- A one-year membership to the Science Center of Iowa
- Four tickets to Extreme Weather in IMAX
- Recognition on SCI social media
- Photo credit in SCI’s WHO-HD Weather Studio
Note: By submitting your photo to the Extreme Photo Contest, you agree that the Science Center of Iowa has the right to reproduce and use your photo and name for exhibits and promotional purposes.