× SCI WHO-HD Weather Photo Contest

Calling All Photographers!

Submit your best work for the chance to be featured in SCI’s WHO-HD Weather Studio after their Winter 2017 renovations!

We’re looking for…

Photos that represent one of the four seasons

Photos that represent the Midwest’s extreme weather

High-res photos

Vertical images preferred



SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS

Send a high-res version of your photo with your name, phone number, city, state and zip code as well as the date and location of the photo to contests@sciowa.org.

Submission deadline is December 31, 2016.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and announced by or before January 31.

Winners receive:

A one-year membership to the Science Center of Iowa

Four tickets to Extreme Weather in IMAX

Recognition on SCI social media

Photo credit in SCI’s WHO-HD Weather Studio

Note: By submitting your photo to the Extreme Photo Contest, you agree that the Science Center of Iowa has the right to reproduce and use your photo and name for exhibits and promotional purposes.