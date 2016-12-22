Sioux City Family Safe After Wednesday Night House Fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A western Iowa family is safe after a fire trapped them inside their home.

Firefighters rescued a family from the rooftop of their burning home in Sioux City’s Morningside neighborhood Wednesday night.

The fire started in the front entryway of the house, leaving a mother and her three kids unable to escape.

They headed to the second floor balcony, where they were trapped until fire crews arrived.

“They were able to get a ground ladder off, and with the assistance of a few PD officers we were able to get the occupants down,” said Dan Cougill of the Sioux City Fire Department.

Fire officials say the home sustained about $10,000 worth of damage.