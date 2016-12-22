Water Quality Projects Get Second Round of Funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millions of dollars will go to water quality improvement projects across the state.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey announced eight projects, funded in 2013 and set to end this year, will get a second round of funding, totaling around $4 million for another three years.

The watershed-based demonstration projects are locally led to build on the original demonstration objectives and will be matched by $6 million. So far 53 partner organizations are working on the projects.



Northey says, “Extending to these initial projects will allow us to continue to expand the reach of the Iowa Water Quality Initiative and continue to learn more about the best ways to get water-quality-focused practices on the land. These projects create a great opportunity for farmers to see practices up close and better understand how they might work on their own farm.”