A Little Girl in Boone is Making a Big Difference

BOONE, Iowa – Pyper Williams may only be 7, but she’s already a philanthropist.

The second grade girl decided last month she wanted to organize a fundraiser for the Crawford Hall Family Shelter in Boone.

“I wanted to help Crawford Hall. Well, I came here one day, and I thought, ‘They need more food,'” she said.

With help from her mom, Pyper organized a Scentsy fundraiser, as well as asking for donations through Facebook. Pretty soon, her efforts took off. She received donations and letters commending her cause from as far away as Ohio, Arkansas, and Arizona. In all, Pyper raised more than $1,000 to go toward the shelter.

“They don’t have very much food, so I thought I might help them with more food, and some money,” she said. “Because whenever they want something, the people that work here have to use their own money, and so I’m donating bills and checks so they don’t have to use their own money for the people that need them.”

Pyper and her mom presented the food and money donations to the shelter Friday morning. Now, Pyper says she’s focused on planning her next fundraiser for Christmas 2017: a “Shop with a Cop” event to help families and kids have presents on Christmas Day.