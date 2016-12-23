Collins-Maxwell to Become Spartans in Name Change

MAXWELL, Iowa- The Collins Maxwell Schools have revealed their new mascot for the coming school year, they will be known as the Spartans.

The logo for the team will be unveiled at an alumni basketball game on January 14th.

“It was a very fun process, we got the community involved, students and staff involved,” said Jordan Nelson, High School Principal. “We ended up have 112 mascot suggestions and we had 37 different color combinations, we obviously got them down to one today.”

The school has been Collins Maxwell- Baxter Raiders since 1988. But the two schools Collins-Maxwell, and Baxter, agreed to part ways on sharing in athletics. The schools did not share academics.

“Like they said yesterday things were going in a different direction for both districts,” said Nelson. “I think both districts have turned a negative into a positive, now we just go the rest of the year as CMB Raiders, then turn excitement to the new Collins-Maxwell Spartans.”

The Friday morning announcement at 9:30 was changed to 8:30 at the last-minute, due to the school letting out class early. Classes were dismissed due to snow, and possible deteriorating travel conditions.

