Git-n-Go Robbery Victim Involved in Crime

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Instead of being a victim, police say a Marshalltown store clerk was instead part of the crime.

Thursday morning police arrested 34-year-old Rochelle Hernandez.

The Git-n-Go clerk called police to report a robbery on December 10th, and police now say she was involved.

Police also issued a warrant for the accused robber, 19-year-old Johnquez Lewis.

Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call Marshalltown police at 641-754-5725.