Holiday Shoppers Flock to Pick Up Last Minute Gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- When it comes to shopping, Black Friday gets all the press. But every year, December 23rd rivals its more notorious shopping relative.

"It's right before everybody travels to family or goes wherever their destinations are, that last big push," says Randy Tennison, the general manager of Jordan Creek Mall.

Travel has not been easy the past few weekends, with winter weather forcing shoppers to stay home.

"I want to stay in and watch movies and not really do anything," says shopper Hannah Matteson.

Now, people who put off their shopping are nearly out of time, so despite some precipitation today they are coming in from around the state.

"It was slick when I left home but I'm 90 miles away," says Lance Hanson. "It's one of the better malls around, you just can't find anything down in Omaha just as good as this."

Shopper Stacy Zatloukal says, "the rain is not stopping anyone from shopping. I just like to shop until the very last minute, get all the deals that are out there."

"Really have not had time until today. It's our first day of break, so I'm finally able to go out and go shopping," Matteson adds.

And if you think the crowds are going to slow down after Christmas, you may want to think again. The mall's general manager says the day after Christmas is one of the busiest as well.

"Redeeming gift cards, making exchanges and refunds, so that's a very, very busy day for us," he notes.

Tennison also says the strong push this week and a strong last few days of December are critical to retailers, as this is the month when most will break even or make a profit.