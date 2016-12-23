Holiday Theft Costs Des Moines Family a Precious Heirloom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After hearing about package thefts in their Southside neighborhood, a Des Moines family set up a camera to catch the thieves -- but it did not protect them from becoming victims.

The video captured on Tuesday shows a pair of thieves jumping out of a blue minivan and sprinting to the front porch. They ran into each other while making their getaway, but managed to steal two packages sitting on the doorstep.

"One of them was some Christmas presents that my wife had ordered for me, a couple of sweaters. The other was a wedding album from my daughter's wedding. We've been months waiting for it," said the homeowner.

The album retailed for $400, but the photos inside were priceless. The family planned to show it off to friends and family over the holidays. While they're hopeful they'll get the album back, they fear it's a long shot.

"We'd like to think that they'd realize that it's valuable to us and give it back to us, but more likely than not they just threw it in the nearest trash."

Both Des Moines police and the post office are investigating the theft.

As you can see in the video, one of the thieves can be seen clearly. If you can identify him, please call Des Moines police.