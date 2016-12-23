Man Accused of Killing Three People in Perry Pleads Not Guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY, Iowa -- The man charged with killing three people in Perry back in October says he is not guilty.

Twenty-four-year-old Carlos Hernandez-Ventura faces three first-degree murder charges. He was supposed to appear in court on Friday, but instead entered a written plea of "not guilty."

Police say Hernandez-Ventura beat his girlfriend -- 34-year-old Lourdes Flor de Leak, and her daughter, 14-year-old Melany Barraza -- to death back in October at a home along 6th Street. The owner of that home -- 78-year-old Juan Jimenez -- was also beaten. He later died at the hospital.

There is no word yet on a trial date.