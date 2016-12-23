Organic Certification Streamlined

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The USDA is streamlining the process for organic certification and helping producers out with the costs.

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced starting March 20th, organic farmers can apply for federal reimbursement to help with the cost of maintaining and receiving the certificate to be organic.

FSA Administrator Val Dolcini says the USDA will reimburse up to 75 percent of the cost, but only about half of the nation's organic operations participate in the program.

In March, they will have a more streamlined process to apply by mail or in-person at the nearly 2,100 FSA offices.

The FSA is also adding more opportunities for organic farmers to get into other USDA programs like disaster protection and loans.