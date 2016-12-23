× Overnight Chase Leads Police Across Town

DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase lit up the streets of Des Moines overnight on Thursday.

The chase began around 12:45 a.m. on the South side of town. Police say they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle, but the driver instead took off.

This started a pursuit leading all the way to the North side of town, where officers used stop sticks to bring the driver to a halt at Clarkson Avenue and MLK Pkwy. Soon after, the driver — Guy Roberts — was arrested.

Police tell us Roberts had warrants out for his arrest.