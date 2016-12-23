Uber Driver Arrested for OWI

Jordan Lettow, arrested for driving an Uber vehicle while intoxicated. (Des Moines Register)

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  An Uber driver was arrested Thursday for operating while intoxicated.

According to police, Jordan Robert Lettow was driving the wrong direction on 2nd Avenue with a passenger in the backseat.

The police report stated Lettow said he had two drinks during dinner earlier in the night. Police say Lettow refused to take a breath test and was placed under arrest after other sobriety tests.

While searching the car, police found two unopened bottles of alcohol and a box of methamphetamine.

Lettow has since been released from the Polk County Jail.

 