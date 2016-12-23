Webster City Students Broadcast Their Own Christmas Program

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa- It’s that time of year for Christmas Programs. But one school in central Iowa doesn’t ask people to come to the gym or auditorium, they bring the Christmas Program to the community, via cable TV.

THE WCTV student-run TV station, broadcast it’s annual Christmas show Wednesday night. The program had advice on how to get on the “Nice” list with Santa, they also toured Webster City Christmas lights, and had some live and recorded Christmas music performed by students.

“I think that mostly they motivate themselves,” said Jaqueline Faust, the teacher for this group of future tv stars or producers. “They come up with their own story ideas, and they come up with something that they think the High schoolers are interested in.”

The show contained scripts for the on air talent, plus the pre-produced features.

“I am WCTV’s technical director,” said Erin Bahrenfuss, “So it is my job to make sure everyone turns in their features, did them well, has good sound quality and everything.”

“It was definitely very fun to assign them all features and help them out,” said Katie Greenfield, who directed the production.

If you would like to watch the WCTV Christmas Show- click here.