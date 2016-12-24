Cocktail Recipes Perfect for Holiday Parties

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The holiday season isn't just a great opportunity to spend time with family and friends -- it's also the perfect chance to try out some festive new cocktails. Kristin Knepper, from Southern Wine, stopped by the studio to share some of the best drinks for all your holiday gatherings.
Tito's American Mule
1.5 oz. Tito's Vodka (or try Effen Apple of Effen Blood Orange)
0.5 oz. fresh squeezed lime juice
3 oz. ginger beer
Garnish: lime wedge
Glass: copper mug
Combine all ingredients into chilled copper mug filled with crushed ice, and serve.
To purchase a Tito's Handmade Vodka copper mug, visit their website!
Ruby Paloma
2 oz. Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka
1 oz. El Mayor silver tequila (100% agave preferred)
2 oz Sprite
2 oz club soda
Garnish: lime, sugar or salt rim (optional)
Combine all ingredients.
Holly Berry
0.5 oz. fresh lemon juice
1.5 oz. Bombay Sapphire East Gin
0.5 oz. PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur
Cranberry juice to taste
Spash of soda water
Garnish: cranberries, mint, lime
Combine liquid ingredients, stir, add ice, and top with garnishes (optional)
100% Rye Old Fashioned
2 parts Canadian Club 100% Rye whisky
8 dashes Angostura Bitters
Pinch of raw sugar
Garnish: orange peel
Muddle sugar and bitters in a rocks glass. Add Canadian Club whisky and ice. Stir and top with an orange peel as garnish.
Drinks for the kids (non-alcoholic)
Sprite
Maraschino cherry juice
Fresh orange
Maraschino cherry
Glass: Moscow Mule cup
Combine liquid ingredients, squeeze in fresh orange juice, add cherries, and stir.