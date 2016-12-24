Cocktail Recipes Perfect for Holiday Parties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The holiday season isn't just a great opportunity to spend time with family and friends -- it's also the perfect chance to try out some festive new cocktails. Kristin Knepper, from Southern Wine, stopped by the studio to share some of the best drinks for all your holiday gatherings.

Tito's American Mule

1.5 oz. Tito's Vodka (or try Effen Apple of Effen Blood Orange)

0.5 oz. fresh squeezed lime juice

3 oz. ginger beer

Garnish: lime wedge

Glass: copper mug

Combine all ingredients into chilled copper mug filled with crushed ice, and serve.

To purchase a Tito's Handmade Vodka copper mug, visit their website!

www.titosvodka.com

www.effenvodka.com

Ruby Paloma

2 oz. Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka

1 oz. El Mayor silver tequila (100% agave preferred)

2 oz Sprite

2 oz club soda

Garnish: lime, sugar or salt rim (optional)

Combine all ingredients.

www.deepeddyvodka.com

www.elmayor.com

Holly Berry

0.5 oz. fresh lemon juice

1.5 oz. Bombay Sapphire East Gin

0.5 oz. PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur

Cranberry juice to taste

Spash of soda water

Garnish: cranberries, mint, lime

Combine liquid ingredients, stir, add ice, and top with garnishes (optional)

www.bombaysapphire.com

100% Rye Old Fashioned

2 parts Canadian Club 100% Rye whisky

8 dashes Angostura Bitters

Pinch of raw sugar

Garnish: orange peel

Muddle sugar and bitters in a rocks glass. Add Canadian Club whisky and ice. Stir and top with an orange peel as garnish.

www.canadianclub.com

www.knobcreek.com

Drinks for the kids (non-alcoholic)

Sprite

Maraschino cherry juice

Fresh orange

Maraschino cherry

Glass: Moscow Mule cup

Combine liquid ingredients, squeeze in fresh orange juice, add cherries, and stir.