Fatal Car Accident Saturday Morning in Sac County

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities say fog may have been the cause of a fatal 4-car accident Saturday morning.

The accident happened near the town of Lake View on Highway 175 around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say a semi truck was trying to pass a car when it hit a pick-up truck in the other lane head-on, causing a chain reaction of collisions.

A female passenger in the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene, and 5 other people were taken to the hospital–some with critical injuries.

Investigators say visibility was near a zero at the time of the crash due to the dense fog.