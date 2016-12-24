Hope Ministries to Serve Meals on Christmas, Reaches Capacity For Home Deliveries

DES MOINES, Iowa — Metro meals kitchens are dedicated to giving back to the community, especially at Christmas.

This year, though, Hope Ministries says it has reached its capacity for making home deliveries of Christmas meals.

On Sunday, organizers plan to delivery more than 2,200 meals to the city’s homeless, homebound, or low income families.

Organizers say while they realize the need to help the hungry, they simply don’t have the manpower.

“We don’t want to ever turn anyone away, but on the other hand we know what our capacity is, so we want to be able to get the meals out to those who have requested a meal delivery in a timely manner so they can enjoy that meal, and it will be warm and fresh for them and their family,” says Kathy Coady of Hope Ministries.

Meals at Hope’s on-site location at 1310 6th Avenue will still be available from noon-1:30 p.m.

Organizers plan on serving more than 300 meals on Christmas Day.