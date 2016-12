× One Dead After Head-On Collision Friday Evening

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Sixty-two-year-old Lynette Anderson passed away at Mercy Hopsital on Saturday, following a 2-car collision.

Anderson crashed head-on into a car driven by Marlene Saxton near Winterset on Friday evening.

Saxton is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Officials are investigating whether or not poor road conditions played a role in the crash.