Oskaloosa Lights Up for Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSKALOOSA, Iowa - Oskaloosa's town slogan is pretty straight-forward: "Simply Brilliant."

That's what inspired Dan Brice when he brought some brilliance to the downtown square.

'Well I wanted to revitalize the city," Brice said. "You know, I wanted to bring people to the city, I wanted to put Oskaloosa back on the map. We want to bring people to town, give them a reason to come here. We want them to come look at the lights, stop, shop, stay, enjoy the city."

Brice used to work with a guy who now runs a lighting business out of Indianapolis; it's the same business that's responsible for the Metro's annual tradition of Jolly Holiday Lights.

"So I called him," he said. "And I said, 'Well we don`t have room for a drive-through in Oskaloosa, so what can we do?'"

But that was three years ago. It took a lot of planning to paint the town in lights.

"It was just raising awareness, and getting the right people in place, and getting businesses interested," he said. "It cost a lot to put them up."

Over $100,000 had to be raised to make this square shine. Brice will tell you it was all worth it.

"If you look around, and at any time, you'll see people just driving around the square, and there's all kinds of people talking about it," he said.

And others seem to agree.

"Yes, I heard about it from a guy in Grinnell," said Karel Schultz. "He came through, and he said it was just beautiful, so we had to stop and see it. And it is pretty!"

"I think it makes the town look nicer during the holidays," said local resident, Paul Ginaven. "And it really brings out some Christmas spirit, and you get people up here to take photos and things, so it's kind of nice."

Brice says it doesn't stop here; the goal is to expand this light display beyond the square in the years to come, eventually lighting up all of Oskaloosa.

"Our goal is, we want to spread it every year," he said. "We want it to grow."