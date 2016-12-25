× 92 Dead in Russian Military Plane Crash

SOCHI, Russia — Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a Russian military plane to crash into the Black Sea late Saturday night.

The plane was on its way to Syria when it crashed just minutes after taking off from the Sochi airport.

Officials say all 92 people on board were killed, and a massive rescue operation is underway today to locate more bodies.

The jet was carrying more than 60 members of the world-famous Russian army choir to a New Year concert at a Russian military base in Syria.