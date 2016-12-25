Des Moines Organization Helps Iowa’s Homeless

DES MOINES, Iowa — One East Village organization is helping out those in need this holiday season.

Joppa Outreach, a faith-based organization in Des Moines that relies on volunteers to help the homeless, partnered with Gusto Pizza this year to deliver meals around the community. They also handed out winter supplies like clothing, heaters, and propane for those who may need a little help staying warm in the cold weather.

Michael Alcantir — who has been volunteering with Joppa for the past year — says he can’t think of a better way to spend his Christmas.

“It changed my life, I wanted to give back to the community. I have several homeless friends of mine who are in need, I actually have one who’s staying in my garage right now since it got really cold out. He’s a blessing every day I see him, I feed him and give him warmth. This opportunity changed my whole outlook on the homeless epidemic, it’s really bad ya know.”

Joppa Outreach has helped the city’s homeless for nearly a decade.