Le Mars Holiday Display Draws International Visitors

LE MARS, Iowa -- For a town in Le Mars, Christmas light displays are an annual tradition.

Rob Scheitler, co-owner of Christmas Acres, works to help create their impressive display every year. Featuring 100,000 lights, 1,200 displays, and a whole lot of inflatables, it's definitely not a typical holiday display.

"We had no idea it was ever going to get this big, and it's amazing how many people drive 2 hours or more away just to come and see this every year," says Scheitler.

Visitors from Portugal and Japan have stopped to see the Iowa home, and all donations from visitors go to a local charity.