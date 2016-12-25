Singer George Michael Dead at 53

OXFORDSHIRE, England — Another tragedy strikes in the world of music on Sunday, as BBC News reports that Wham! star George Michael has died at age 53.

The star’s publicist stated, “it is with great sadness that we confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”

Officials are not calling Michael’s death suspicious, but rather “unexplained.”

Michael, who was born in north London, began his singing career with the group Wham! in the 1980s before branching off to start a solo career. Over the course of nearly four decades, he sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Towards the end of his career, Michael began abusing drugs, and pled guilty to the possession of crack cocaine.

However, it is still unclear what caused his death and whether an autopsy will be scheduled.