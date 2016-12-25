Soundoff Christmas Spectacular Bonus Material: Open and Close of Show
-
Soundoff Christmas Spectacular Part 1: Iowa Nice Guy, Dolph, Interns, and Cooter Ray
-
Soundoff Christmas Spectacular Part 3: Lazy Kenny, Mannequin Challenge, Bela Returns
-
Soundoff Christmas Spectacular Part 4: Eagle Cam, Sears’ Donut Challenge, Halloween Nuts
-
Soundoff Christmas Spectacular Part 2: Andy’s PSA for North Dakota, Murph vs Erin, Lauer & Lochte,
-
Murphy’s Law: “Some of What Made Me Thankful This Year”
-
-
Murphy’s Law: Hawkeyes Humble Overconfident Cyclones; Outplayed, Out-planned, Outhustled
-
Murphy’s Law: No Problem with Ferentz Pulling Starters or Campbell Going for It
-
Murphy’s Law: Roller Coaster Weekend for Cubs Fans Ends with Thrill Ride
-
Murphy’s Law: Trying to Make Sense of How Bad Iowa State Looks
-
Murphy’s Law: The Minnesota Mess; Shame of Oklahoma
-
-
Sears and Murphy Might Be Watching Too Much Playoff Baseball
-
What’s (Not) Bugging Andy? Phones Make Memory Slide Shows Possible
-
SoundOff Attack Ads Cause Viewer to Snap