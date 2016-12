LOS ANGELES, California — According to family members, Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after suffering a heart attack during a flight on Friday.

The Star Wars star remains in the intensive care unit at a UCLA medical center in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, tweeted:

“Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans and friends, I thank you for your prayers and good wishes.”

34.052234 -118.243685