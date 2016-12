× Bomb Threats in Moscow Prompt Evacuation of Multiple Railway Stations

MOSCOW — Nearly 3,000 people were evacuated from three rail terminals in Moscow on Monday following bomb threats.

According to Russia’s state-run news agency Sputnik, many people reported receiving phone calls warning of bombs at multiple rail stations.

Witnesses reported police bringing explosive-sniffing dogs to the scene, but there is no word yet on whether any explosive devices have been found.