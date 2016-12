× Christmas Tree Recycling to Start January 2nd

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the holidays start winding down, many Americans will begin taking down their decorations.

The biggest part of the cleanup will likely be taking down Christmas trees and recycling them, which metro homeowners can do starting January 2nd.

Just leave them on the curb with a “Compost It” sticker attached, and they’ll be ready for pickup.

Tree collection runs through January 13th.

