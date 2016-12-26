Davenport Man in Hospital Following Monday Morning House Fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is in the hospital Monday after a morning house fire.

The fire started just before 10 a.m., just east of Jefferson Elementary School.

Fire crews were able to get inside the home and stop the flames quickly, but the smoke was the bigger problem as it took considerable time to clear. Firefighters say there was extensive smoke damage to the home.

The district police chief says four people live in the house, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.