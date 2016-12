IOWA CITY, Iowa — The bowl game buzz is building for Iowa football fans as the Hawkeyes get ready for the Outback Bowl.

The team departs on Monday, giving them exactly one week to gear up for their game against the Florida Gators, who are currently three point favorites.

The Outback Bowl kickoff takes place on January 2nd at noon.

Fans cheering from home can watch the game on ABC, and Channel 13 will also have team sports coverage live from Tampa starting Thursday.