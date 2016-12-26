Investigation Continues Day After Russian Plane Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOCHI, Russia -- According to NBC News, Russian officials say a pilot error or a technical fault are likely to blame for Sunday's Russian military plane crash in the Black Sea. On Monday, Russia's intelligence agency also says it sees no signs of a possible terror plot.

The plane departed from Sochi, headed to a military base in Syria. Two minutes after taking off, it plunged into the Black Sea in nearly perfect weather conditions. All 92 people on board were killed.

Most passengers on the plane were members of a world renowned Russian military choir glying to spread holiday cheer in a New Year concert for Russian servicemen.

Also on board was a beloved charity worker known simply as "Doctor Liza," who was taking much-needed medicine to a Syrian hospital.

"War is a hell on Earth," she once said, "but kindness, compassion and mercy are stronger than any weapon."

Reality is now beginning to sink in for those who lost loved ones in the crash.

Singers, dancers and nine Russian journalists are also among the dead.

President Putin is declaring a national day of mourning across Russia as Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev leads an investigation into the crash.