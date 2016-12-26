Livestock Statistic Reports Released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Friday, the National Agricultural Statistics Service released multiple important livestock reports before the close of the holiday market.

In the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, inventory is up a bit, totaling about 71.5 million head, up four percent from last year.

Breeding inventory is at 6 million head, up a percent form last year. Market hogs are at 65 million head.

The September to November pig crop was up five percent at 32 million head. Sows farrowing in that time was at 3 million head, and represented just over half of the breeding herd.

Average pigs per litter was 10.6, a record high.

Market Analyst Don Roose, President of U.S. Commodities says hogs have had a strong trade in the last month but the report was negative across the board, "What it says is we had four percent more hogs than we had a year ago as of December first. The trade thought we'd just have 1.8 percent more, but when you look at the expansion the breeding herd was up one percent, the trade thought we'd be up about three-tenths of a percent and the marketing's, we were pretty aggressive on the marketing but kept for-marketing hogs that we have for sale up four percent over a year ago."

In the Cattle on Feed report, inventory is down a percent from last year.

Cattle and calves on feed for slaughter in feedlots with a thousand head or more, totaled about 10.7 million head.

The placements in feedlots in November total about 1.8 million head, 15 percent above last year. Net placements are 1.7 million.

Marketing of fed cattle during November total about 1.8 million head, 17 percent more than 2015.

Roose says cattle this week has been positive, "[The report] was actually a bit on the negative side. While the cattle on feed were down one percent versus a year ago, the trade thought it'd be down 1.5 percent. But we did place 15 percent more cattle on feed during the month of November than the trade thought versus 12.5 percent."

In the Cold Storage report, total red meat supplies in freezers were down eight percent from the last month and down four percent from last year.

Pounds of beef in cold storage were down slightly from last month, but up four percent from last year.

Frozen pork supplies were down 13 percent from last month and down seven percent from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were down eight percent from last month and 54 percent from last year.